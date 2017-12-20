Khloe Kardashian No More Hiding ... Meet My Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy With First Baby Bump Pic

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian is finally going public with the baby news you heard here first.

Khloe posted a shot of her belly with her and Tristan Thompson's hands wrapped around it. She says, "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately."

We broke the news back in September that she and Tristan were expecting their first child together.

As for that ring on Khloe's left hand -- don't get too excited. She wears it all the time, so no engagement news. Maybe check back in 3 months.