Sylvester Stallone Accuser Files Police Report ... D.A. Will Decide Whether to Prosecute

Sylvester Stallone Accuser Files Police Report, Case Will Go to D.A.

Exclusive Details

A Sylvester Stallone accuser has reported an alleged act of sexual misconduct to police, and the case will be investigated ... despite the statute of limitations having long since expired.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the woman filed her report recently with Santa Monica police --and alleges the incident went down in the early '90s. TMZ broke the story ... Stallone's camp was aware of the allegation and say they've been told she's alleging rape during a 1990 meeting at Stallone's office. He denies the claim.

We're told police will investigate, and present it to the D.A.'s Office to decide whether there's enough to prosecute. The statute of limitations for sexual assault or battery in California is 10 years -- but in the current environment ... our sources say police are looking into all allegations of sexual misconduct.

As we first reported ... Stallone says he intends to file a complaint, accusing the woman of filing a false police report. However, police tell us their first order of business will be investigating her claims ... and it won't be easy.

It's been 27 years which, obviously, makes tracking down potential evidence or witnesses very tough. As one law enforcement source put it ... the case boils down to a he said, she said.