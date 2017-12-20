Tyron Woodley To Floyd Mayweather: I'll Train You for UFC Fight!

EXCLUSIVE

If Floyd Mayweather is serious about taking a UFC fight, he's already got a WORLD CHAMP offering to train him -- Tyron Woodley!

"Let me know when you need me to slide through -- we'll get you trained, get you ready," Tyron said on "The Hollywood Beatdown."

Tyron and Floyd are friends -- and during the show (full ep drops Friday on the TMZ Sports YouTube channel) Woodley says he REALLY hopes Mayweather's first UFC opponent is Conor McGregor.

"Conor is the only option for him," Woodley says ... noting McGregor is "really a stand-up fighter" and doesn't pose as big of a threat as other UFC stars who specialize in wrestling or jiu-jitsu.

Tyron says he's excited for his pal -- and wants to walk him into the Octagon once the ink is dry on the contract!

