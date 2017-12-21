Queen Elizabeth Rides the Underground With Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth I'm Going Down To the Underground

Queen Elizabeth can still get down with the people.

QE2 and her boo, Prince Philip, passed up the royal motor pool and opted for London's Underground ... riding out of the King's Cross station to begin their annual Christmas break at Sandringham House. We're sure no one noticed Lizzie undercover in her purple headscarf and jacket.

Why travel with the commoners? We're guessing the Queen binged season 2 of "The Crown" ... where her connection with her subjects is a big plot line. Apparently, Philip isn't a Netflix guy. He's busy boning up on Michelangelo.

