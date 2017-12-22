Justin Bieber Goes Full Neymar, Nutmegs Dude In Soccer Game

Breaking News
Justin Beiber's out at UCLA looking like rec league Neymar -- dribbling circles around his opponents and straight NUTMEGGIN' a dude!!
It's more impressive feats of athleticism from Bieber ... who's also flashed talent on the ice, on the court and in the boxing ring.
At this point, Bieber SHOULD be a great athlete -- when he's not singing, dancing and nailing chicks ... he's training with some of the biggest athletes in the world ... from Neymar to Floyd Mayweather.
Face it, dude's good.