LeBron to Family: I'm Not Missing Presents! Facetimes In For Xmas Morning!

LeBron James will NOT be denied when it comes to spending Christmas morning with his family ... even if he's across the country!

With the Cleveland Cavs gearing up to the play the Golden State Warriors in the Bay Area on Monday, LeBron FaceTime'd in with his family so he could be a part of the gift-opening on Christmas Day!

It's a good thing he did ... because the reaction from his daughter when she ripped open her presents is awesome!!

Enjoy!