Kim Kardashian Look What Kanye Got Me for Xmas ... Stock-ing Stuffers!!!

Kanye West Got Kim Kardashian Lots O' Stocks for Christmas

Kanye West might've just gotten Kim Kardashian the best Christmas gifts ever ... even more ways to be filthy rich in the future.

Kim revealed what her hubby got her for Xmas on her IG story Tuesday, and thank the Lord for the twist here -- 'cause his first batch of goodies came off as pretty lame ... a Mickey doll, Adidas socks, a Netflix gift card, an Amazon gift card and Apple headphones.

But wait, there's more! Kim shows off a 2nd box from Kanye that had the good stuff -- stocks from those same companies. It's clear to see on the Disney certificate, Kanye purchased $100k of stock ... and bought the same amount for EACH company.

Still ... all of those stock values (except Amazon) are down for the day as of this writing. Remember, Kardashians ... buy low, sell high.