Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says Renewing Wedding Vows Won't Spark Romance

Kim Zolciak-Biermann says renewing your wedding vows isn't the spark for a fizzled out relationship -- but if that's what you're aiming for ... she's got a suggestion.

We got Kim and her hubby, Kroy, at LAX and asked if they recommend married couples renew their vows -- like they did this past spring -- to reignite romance.

Sounds like Kim and Kroy didn't say 'I do' again to rekindle lost passion. According to her ... look in the women's wear department for a fix to that problem.