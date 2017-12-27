Kylie Jenner's 'Baby Bump' Video is From January, Couldn't Be Real

Kylie Jenner 'Baby Bump' Vid is from January ... Soooo, It Can't Be Real

A video that's surfaced online showing what looks like a very pregnant Kylie Jenner has got to be a fake, 'cause it's from January ... long before she got pregnant.

There's this new clip that's been making the rounds showing Kylie and Kendall in their silver and orange dresses. You see what looks like a bump ... thing is ... we did some digging and it was apparently shot at a Golden Globes party they attended 11 months ago.

Kylie hadn't even started seeing her baby daddy-to-be, Travis Scott until April ... which is around the time we know she got pregnant.

Blame it on Photoshop, a weird angle or bad lighting ... but this ain't the real McCoy.