Ricky Williams Accidentally Calls Himself 'The High Guy' On Live TV

Ricky Williams just handed out the most factual football analysis ever spoken -- accidentally calling himself "the high guy" during a hilarious moment on a live TV broadcast!!

Williams -- who LOOOOVES pot -- was giving his prediction for Missouri quarterback Drew Lock in the Texas Bowl for the Longhorn Network on Wednesday ... saying he'd throw for 320 yards.

That's when Ricky fumbled his words and accidentally referred to himself as the "high guy."

Everybody laughed. One of his co-hosts dropped another pot joke. Good times.

But seriously ... who's got the weed?