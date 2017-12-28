Sean Penn Bring Your Hot Daughter ... To the Beach Day!

Sean Penn Brings His Model Daughter, Dylan, to the Beach With Him

Dylan Penn looked like a chip off the old block in Hawaii ... flaunting her best traits from both mom and dad.

Sean Penn's model daughter was seen taking a stroll along the waves in Oahu -- where her pops is a part-time resident -- and even with earbuds in and shades on ... she was smokin' in the water.

Sean was nearby, apparently going for more of the beach bum vibe ... chilling out on the sand, and looking deep in thought. We're told he kept his distance as Dylan jammed out, and eventually went back into his house.

No sign of mama bear, Robin Wright, here -- but she and Sean have gotta be proud of their kid for channeling the family's good looks when it counts.