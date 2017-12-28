Elsa Hosk Best. Kettlebell. Workout. Ever.

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Rings the Bell for Love Advent Calendar

Here's hoping Elsa Hosk ﻿starts a new kettlebell trend ... with her workout attire.

The Victoria's Secret Angel suited up in a lace leotard for day 28 of LOVE Magazine's Advent calendar. Her form was on point ... and her kettlebell workout wasn't too shabby either. Elsa strapped and chalked it up for some Russian swings, single-arm rows and goblet squats. It's all fantASStic.

Only 3 days left before LOVE rounds out its 2017 calendar ... and gotta say, it's almost a miracle these posts make any damn sense after Day 1. Hard to concentrate, ya know?