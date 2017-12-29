Rich the Kid $pent a Grip on a Necklace!!!

Rich the Kid Drops $200k for Chain to Celebrate Kendrick Lamar Track

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid lived up to his name with some new bling ... spending as much as normal folks do on their mortgage.

The New York rapper dropped around -- get this -- TWO. HUNDRED. THOUSAND. DOLLARS. for this pendant to celebrate his hit single, "New Freezer," featuring Kendrick Lamar.

The chain's rose and white gold, but what's blinding you (and feel free to grab some shades) are the 2,790 encrusted diamonds. It's the handy work of Icebox Diamonds & Watches in the ATL.

So fresh and so bling, bling.