Mariah Carey Dick Clark Productions Says ... Give Her The Chair!!

Mariah Carey Gets The Chair For Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

EXCLUSIVE

Mariah Carey's second attempt at ringing in the New Year is fraught with peril and ice.

Some honchos connected to Dick Clark Productions tell us Mariah will be scrambling just before the clock strikes 12 during the Dick Clark Rockin' New Year's Eve show. Our sources say she'll be performing two songs onstage ... one of which is "Hero."

The plan is for Mariah to somehow get from the stage to the area where the ball drops so she can countdown the New Year with Ryan Seacrest. Problem is ... the ball is a good distance from the stage and getting Mariah from point A to point B is dicey. We're told their solution is to put Mariah in a chair and literally roll her from the stage to the ball.

Complicating matters ... the temp will be fit for an Eskimo but no one else. The weather folks say the temp will be around 10 degrees, and that's without windchill factored in.

A post shared by Mariah Now (@mariahnow) on Feb 23, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

It's not the first time MiMi's gotten the rolling-royal-treatment ... she was pushed around during her Vegas show too.

TMZ broke the story ... Mariah's getting a chance at redemption after her disastrous 2016 performance, which almost ended in a lawsuit between Mariah and DCP.