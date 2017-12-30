Tamar Braxton Says Husband Vincent Herbert Went to Jail Because of Booze, Jealousy

Tamar Braxton My Husband Went to Jail Over Booze and Jealousy

Tamar Braxton says the triggers that led her estranged husband Vincent Herbert to a jail cell on Christmas day were alcohol and a case of jealousy.

Tamar tells TMZ, "While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays."

Tamar makes it clear ... "There was no physical interaction between Vince and i on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser."

TMZ broke the story ... Herbert was arrested for spousal assault and taken to jail, where he bailed out after posting $20k.

Tamar went ham a few hours ago on the woman claiming Herbert got her pregnant ... calling her a "whore."

TMZ broke the story ... Tamar filed for divorce in October.