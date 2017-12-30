Tamar Braxton Says Husband Vincent Herbert Went to Jail Because of Booze, Jealousy

Tamar Braxton says the triggers that led her estranged husband Vincent Herbert to a jail cell on Christmas day were alcohol and a case of jealousy.
Tamar tells TMZ, "While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays."
Tamar makes it clear ... "There was no physical interaction between Vince and i on Christmas. While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser."
TMZ broke the story ... Herbert was arrested for spousal assault and taken to jail, where he bailed out after posting $20k.
Tamar went ham a few hours ago on the woman claiming Herbert got her pregnant ... calling her a "whore."
TMZ broke the story ... Tamar filed for divorce in October.