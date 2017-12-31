Justin Bieber In Cabo for NYE ... Ditto for Selena

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Both in Cabo San Lucas for New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber can't seem to stay away from his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, for the holidays ... 'cause they're in the same town south of the border for New Year's Eve.

Bieber was spotted shirtless and soaking up some sun Sunday in Cabo San Lucas. Seems like he's excited, and why shouldn't he be? Selena's in the same hood!

Selena was also seen in Cabo with some friends Saturday in a would-be girls only trip for the holiday weekend ... except now, it's clear that Bieber's probably just a beach run away. Our bet is they're smooching when the clock strikes 12.

Should old acquaintance be forgot ... meet 'em up in Mexico to jog your memory.