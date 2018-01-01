Tom Glavine Auctioning Off Autographed Catholic Antiques

Tom Glavine Buy My Catholic Antiques ... In the Name of Jesus!!

Betcha didn't know Tom Glavine was a huge Catholic antiques collector!!

Well ... he WAS a huge antiques collector, but the Hall of Famer is parting ways with some of his beloved historic items ... and now they're hitting the auction block!!

TMZ Sports spoke with Charles Pharr -- owner of Four Seasons Auction Gallery -- who says Glavine and his wife are looking to move into a new house and wanna get rid of some extra stuff.

Some of the notable items include:

French cabinet -- estimated $1,600

Church offering podium -- est. $1,000

7 Gothic chairs previously owned by Cher (yes, you read that correctly) -- est. $3,000

Executive office chair -- est. $500

18th century door Jesus painting -- est. $800

Not only would the winning bidders get the cool stuff, Pharr took advantage of the opportunity to create some really unique sports memorabilia and had Glavine sign his autograph on each item.

The auction takes place on January 21, but you can already start placing bids online ... if religious sports memorabilia is your thing.