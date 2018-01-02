Holly Holm's Eye The Shining ... But Still Smiling!!

Holly Holm Rocked Massive Shiner After Cyborg Fight at UFC 219

How tough is Holly Holm?? Her eye was essentially SWOLLEN SHUT after her fight with Cris Cyborg ... and she was still all smiles!

Don't get it twisted -- Holly put up a hell of a fight against Cyborg at UFC 219 ... but the champ hit her with some huge haymakers in their 25-minute title bout.

The result is what you see here -- a MASSIVE shiner, swelling all around her face and what looks like a broken pinky.

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer shared this pic of him and Holm after the fight -- giving Holly mad props to her for being a "warrior in victory and defeat."

True that.