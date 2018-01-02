Kenyon Martin Lil B's Based God Curse Isn't Real ... 'He Don't Mean S**t!!'

Kenyon Martin wants the world to know he's living a GREAT life despite being slapped with a curse from Lil B the Based God ... telling TMZ Sports the rapper's opinion "don't mean sh*t."

FYI -- NBA players like James Harden and Kevin Durant have been "cursed" by Lil B in the past for disrespecting Lil B's cooking dance and music respectively ... preventing both guys from winning NBA titles.

We spoke with K-Mart -- who was cursed for making fun of Jeremy Lin's dreadlocks back in October -- and he makes it clear he doesn't care one bit about getting blacklisted by the Based God.

"He don't mean sh*t. He's a nobody ... I just turned 40. Life is good, man!"

No turning back now!!!!