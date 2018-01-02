Kim and Kanye's Son Saint West Hospitalized with Pneumonia

Kim & Kanye's Son Saint West Hospitalized with Pneumonia

EXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, Saint West, was hospitalized last week with a bad case of pneumonia ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us the 2-year-old was brought to an L.A. area hospital Thursday with pneumonia, and that his parents were with him while he remained hospitalized, sharing overnight duties.

We're told Saint was released on Saturday, so he was checked in for just a couple days. He's at home now, and sources say he's doing well.

Kim shared a family photo from Christmas just a few days before Saint was admitted.

Happy Holidays A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 29, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Kim and Kanye shared a New Year's Eve kiss on Sunday, with both parents looking chipper and un-bothered. The hospitalization also went down right after her mid-week meet-up with J Lo and A-Rod -- where Kim and co. enjoyed a taco Wednesday party.

Good thing Saint's on the mend ... his new baby sis is supposed to be coming home sometime this month. She'll probably need her big bro to show her the ropes, sniffle free.