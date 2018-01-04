Alex Trebek Recovering from Brain Surgery ... Taking 'Jeopardy!' Leave

Alex Trebek Taking Medical Leave from 'Jeopardy!' After Brain Surgery

Breaking News

Alex Trebek is taking a break from game show duties to recover from surgery he needed after taking a nasty fall a couple months ago.

The "Jeopardy!" host revealed Thursday he's out on medical leave to recover from a subdural hematoma suffered during the fall. Sounds very serious, but Alex downplayed it, calling it "a slight medical problem."

Trebek says docs discovered blood clots on his brain, but he's already undergone surgery and "the prognosis is excellent." He assures fans he'll be back soon.

Great news. We need Alex back to school folks on Coolio song titles.