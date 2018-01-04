DJ Khaled 'The Four' Is a True Game Changer!!! For Music, My Fashion Cred

DJ Khaled Is Gonna Fire You Up for 'The Four' Debut

DJ Khaled has a warning ... don't get comfortable with your faves on 'The Four,' because if ya blink they could get booted -- and that's what makes the show great.

Khaled is so fired up about Thursday night's debut on FOX, he literally couldn't stay in his seat when he talked to us about his new judging gig alongside Diddy, Meghan Trainor, and Charlie Walk.

Aside from the stiff singing competition -- which he believes WILL find a new superstar -- Khaled says there's one more major key for viewers ... his wardrobe!