LeAnn Rimes' Stepsons Ivanka's an 'Idiot' Not Presidential Material

LeAnn Rimes' Stepsons Call Ivanka Trump an Idiot Over Presidential Aspirations

EXCLUSIVE

LeAnn Rimes took the fifth when our photog asked about Ivanka Trump's alleged aspirations to become the first female president ... while her stepsons unleashed their own brand of fire and fury.

We got LeAnn, hubby Eddie Cibrian and his 2 kids leaving Staples Center Wednesday night when our guy asked her about a passage in Michael Wolff's new book, 'Fire and Fury,' in which he claims Ivanka flirted with the idea of running for the office currently held by her dad.

LeAnn is mum but her stepsons make their disdain crystal clear.

The White House says the book is garbage -- packed with lies -- and they're trying to get it yanked.