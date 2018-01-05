Famed Drag Queen Courtney Act Loses Skirt on Live TV

Drag Queen Courtney Act Mothertucker!!! Loses Skirt on Live TV

UK Celebrity Big Brother fans got an eyeful of famed drag queen Courtney Act Friday night on live TV ... as her skirt suddenly tore away during her big entrance.

The show's debut -- always a huge event on English TV -- was airing on BBC when Court strolled down a grand staircase, and then shockingly lost it all. With no underwear for safety, the broadcast cut away to a super-wide overhead camera angle ... while Courtney scrambled for the skirt.

Courtney Act suffers EPIC wardrobe failure as she flashes audience after tripping on her skirt while entering #CBB. pic.twitter.com/RgutlvACqn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 5, 2018

Courtney, whose real name is Shane Jenek, picked up, carried on and entered the BB house ... and is now quarantined.

Awesome ice breaker for the first house meeting!