Golden Globes 2018 Chateau Marmont Crawling With Nominees

Golden Globes 2018 Pre-Party Crawling With Nominees at Chateau Marmont

Golden Globes nominees James Franco, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kyle MacLachlan aren't waiting around 'til Sunday's award show to start partying.

W Magazine held their Golden Globes pre-party at Chateau Marmont Thursday night and it brought out some big celebs.

Justin Hartley, whose show "This Is Us" is nominated for a Best Television Drama Series, showed up with his new wife. Kate Beckinsale, Salma Hayek, Jim Belushi, Cody Simpson, Selma Blair, Candace Cameron Bure and Mena Suvari were there too.

Gotta hand it to the East Coasters Tommy Hilfiger and Patriots owner Robert Kraft for making it out of town during the bomb cyclone. Must've been a helluva party.