Trump and Bannon's 'Fire and Fury' Beef a Threat to U.S., Says Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler This Trump, Bannon Book Beef Means Unhappy Days for All of U.S.

Henry Winkler's no fan of President Trump, but he's not celebrating Trump's new war with adviser-turned-enemy, Steve Bannon ... instead, he's gravely concerned about it.

We got the Fonz at LAX Wednesday, and asked what he thought of the legal jockeying and mudslinging over Bannon's remarks in Michael Wolff's book, 'Fire and Fury.' He thinks the former allies are playing games, but the only people they're actually hurting are American citizens.

Of course, Trump failed to block the book, and its explosive allegations, from hitting bookshelves Friday.

Henry pointed out, even 45 can't stop the First Amendment ... and added Trump's antics have now crossed a dangerous line.