Jaden Smith Takes an Ugly Stand ... Practice Makes Perfect!!!

Jaden Smith Tries Mastering Art of Surfing in Hawaii

Jaden Smith on a surfboard was like a newborn giraffe taking its first steps... wobbly as hell but gets the job done.

Jaden's out in Hawaii on vacation with little sis Willow ... and both suited up to hit the waves. Jaden's no stranger to the adrenaline rush. Who else is down to jump out of a plane at 15?

He's shaky at first on the board but no doubt he'll master the art of surfing. And check out Willow ... posing like a strong contender to land the cover of Surfer magazine.