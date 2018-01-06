Diplo Committed to Performing in Pakistan, Warns Trump to Back Off

Diplo I Want to Perform in Pakistan Trump Should Back Off

Diplo is fully committed to performing in Pakistan next month and thinks Donald Trump has the wrong idea on how to change the landscape in the country.

We got Diplo in WeHo Thursday leaving Heart & Hustle gym, and he was clear ... he thinks connecting with young Pakistanis at his concerts is the best way to win hearts and minds.

As for Trump putting the brakes on aid to the country over claims it's a hotbed for terrorist activity against the US, Diplo clearly thinks there's a better way.

He's hoping travel restrictions don't prevent him from taking his Mad Decent Block Party tour to Pakistan.