Kevin McCall Denies Shooting Himself In The Foot

EXCLUSIVE
Rapper Kevin McCall says he suffered 3 broken toes and a fractured tibia after being shot in the foot in broad daylight in South Central L.A. and he swears he wasn't the one who fired.
McCall was taken to Centinela Hospital in Inglewood Wednesday after he says someone put a hole through his shoe as he was coming out of a convenient store.
There was a rumor going around that he accidentally shot himself in the foot, but Kevin gave us the play-by-play. He says police took a report, but Kevin does not plan to take any further action.
He seemed in good spirits, though, when we got him at the barbershop, where his barber was making sure he looked good from head to ... too soon?