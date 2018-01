Bethany Hamilton Pregnancy's a Beach!!!

Bethany Hamilton sure knows how to defy pregnancy.

The pro suffer was strolling a beach in Hawaii Saturday in tip top shape ... super impressive given that she's 7 months pregnant.

This will be Bethany and hubby Adam Dirks' second kid. They have a 2-year-old son named Tobias.

BTW ... the pregnancy has not cramped Bethany's style ... she was surfing at 6 months.