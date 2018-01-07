Evan Rachel Wood: You're No Monster for Not Wearing Black at Golden Globes

EXCLUSIVE
Evan Rachel Wood says it's great that people want to wear black to the Golden Globes, and those who don't want to ... well that's great, too.
We got the "Westworld" star at LAX Friday and asked her about actors who will wear black in support of Hollywood's anti-sexual harassment movement. Evan's totally on board ... but she also supports anyone who has other ways of protesting.
ERW's not just talk. Check it out ... she offers a specific way to protest, and if anyone actually plays it out Sunday, get ready for headlines!