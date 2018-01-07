Golden Globes 2018 Wasn't a Total Bummer Behind the Scenes

Golden Globes 2018 Time's Up, #MeToo, and Actual Smiles! It Wasn't a Total Bummer

This year's Golden Globes had a ton of heaviness around it -- from the Time's Up blackout, to the #MeToo movement ... but, surprisingly, there were also flashes of joy.

Despite Hollywood dealing with a reckoning on sexual misconduct, lots of folks actually smiled behind the scenes! Some of the female A-listers who cracked included Oprah, Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Halle Berry, Eva Longoria, Mariah Carey, Salma Hayek, Sarah Jessica Parker ... and many more.

The guys got in on the grins, too -- Nick Jonas, Neil Patrick Harris, James Franco, Hugh Jackman, and Ricky Martin all seemed pretty chummy at the show.

Check out what else went on at the 75th Golden Globe Awards -- you'd almost think golden statues heal all wounds.