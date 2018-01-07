Everybody Wore Black to Golden Globes 2018, Except These Folks

Golden Globes 2018 Everyone Wore Black Except These Folks

The Golden Globes was a sea of black Sunday -- except for some speckles of red and white ... from a few ladies who apparently didn't get the memo.

The only women who appeared not to wear black in solidarity with the Time's Up and #MeToo movement were German fashion model Barbara Meier and actress Blanca Blanco.

Meier rocked a beige floral gown, and Blanco wore a revealing red dress -- reminiscent to her even more revealing outfit from last year's Globes.

They might not immediately stand out as Hollywood heavyweights -- Meier was a winner on "Germany's Next Top Model" ... and Blanco has starred in flicks like "Showgirls 2" and "Bermuda Tentacles."

The Prez of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Meher Tatna, also did not wear black to the show.