Michael Rapaport Slams Donald Trump for 'Stealing' Nickname Sloppy Steve Bannon

Michael Rapaport says Donald Trump ripped off his idea for "Sloppy Steve Bannon," claiming he came up with the nickname a year ago ... and he's got the proof.
Mike posted a video Sunday in which he slams Trump for allegedly stealing his OG adjective for the former White House Chief Strategist, saying he coined the name "Sloppy Steve" a good 300-something days before 45 started throwing it around this week.
He tells Trump, whom he calls "d*** stain Donald," that he's already talking to his real "Jew lawyers" -- unlike Roy Moore's wife's own attorney -- to see if he's got a copyright infringement case against the Prez.
Clearly he's joking here ... but it's still funny.