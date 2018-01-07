O.J. Simpson Still in Nevada For The Bills Game

O.J. Simpson Has Not Left Nevada to Watch Bills, Jaguars Game

O.J. Simpson was seen rockin' a Buffalo Bills jersey as his ex-NFL team took on the Jaguars in the playoffs this weekend ... but the Juice isn't loose in Florida.

A bunch of pics featuring O.J. in the ol' blue and white were posted Sunday, showing the former running back hanging with some fellow fans as the Bills/Jaguars game started.

At first, a lot of people speculated Simpson had left Nevada and was on the ground in Jacksonville, FL -- where the game is being played ... which mighta been a problem considering he's out on parole, and presumably can't leave the state on whim's notice.

A truly historic moment at Naked City/Moondoggies as OJ Simpson has arrived for the Bills game! pic.twitter.com/DcfjCrEaod — Clay Baker (@claytheproducer) January 7, 2018

However, upon closer inspection ... we've found that Simpson has not left Nevada. In fact, it appears he's still in Vegas ... having mugged at a local bar called Moon Doggies. There's even a sign in the back that says "Go Rebels" ... which is UNLV's football team name.

Coast is clear, Jacksonville ... back to the second quarter action.