O.J. Simpson Still in Nevada For The Bills Game

1/7/2018 10:50 AM PST

O.J. Simpson Has Not Left Nevada to Watch Bills, Jaguars Game

O.J. Simpson was seen rockin' a Buffalo Bills jersey as his ex-NFL team took on the Jaguars in the playoffs this weekend ... but the Juice isn't loose in Florida. 

A bunch of pics featuring O.J. in the ol' blue and white were posted Sunday, showing the former running back hanging with some fellow fans as the Bills/Jaguars game started.

At first, a lot of people speculated Simpson had left Nevada and was on the ground in Jacksonville, FL -- where the game is being played ... which mighta been a problem considering he's out on parole, and presumably can't leave the state on whim's notice. 

However, upon closer inspection ... we've found that Simpson has not left Nevada. In fact, it appears he's still in Vegas ... having mugged at a local bar called Moon Doggies. There's even a sign in the back that says "Go Rebels" ... which is UNLV's football team name. 

Coast is clear, Jacksonville ... back to the second quarter action. 

