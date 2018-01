Aziz Ansari In-N-Out for the Globes Win!!!

Aziz Ansari Celebrates Golden Globes Victory with In-N-Out

Aziz Ansari didn't settle for winning a Golden Globe, he immediately followed that up with another trophy -- a fresh bag of In-N-Out!

The "Master of None" star was double-fisting Sunday night -- his statuette in one hand, and his bag of burgers and fries in the other. He gave them equal billing, btw, holding up both at the same time for photogs as he and co-star Eric Wareheim strolled into the after-party at Poppy.

Gotta love their style!