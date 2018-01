Lee Daniels Stop Dreaming, People Oprah's Not Running

Lee Daniels Says Stop Dreaming, Oprah's Not Running for President in 2020

EXCLUSIVE

Lee Daniels is clearly not on the same page as Stedman Graham, because Lee is convinced Oprah will NOT run for Prez in 2020.

We got the brainchild behind "Empire" Monday leaving Equinox on the Sunset Strip, and he was amused at all the talk of an Oprah run, but says it's not going to happen ... and he's emphatic.

Stedman said after Oprah's stirring Golden Globes speech that Oprah would "absolutely" run if people want her to, but Lee -- who's tight with O -- says it's not gonna happen.