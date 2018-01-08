Kevin Gates Hopes to Scare Teens Straight After Release from Prison

Rapper Kevin Gates Hopes to Scare Teens Straight After Prison Release

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Kevin Gates has one hell of a story to tell ... which is exactly what he plans on doing after he's released from prison.

The rapper's attorney, Herschel Rush, tells TMZ ... Kevin's plans after he's released from an Illinois penitentiary Wednesday include devoting considerable time and resources talking to troubled teens and sharing anecdotes from his own life in hopes they'll avoid the same pitfalls.

Rush tells us the rapper will reach out to various organizations -- including the Boys & Girls Club -- to share stories about his regrettable decisions. No doubt Kevin can't wait to see his wife and kids and get back to making music, but he's also itching to set kids straight.

TMZ broke the story ... Kevin was about to get out of a Florida jail back in March 2017 after serving 5 months for kicking a woman in the chest. But, an outstanding weapons-related warrant landed him back behind bars.

He served 9 months of a 30-month sentence and will be released on parole.