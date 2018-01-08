Trump Tower Fire!!!

Fire at Trump Tower

Breaking News

Trump Tower provided an eerie canvas for a photographer who snapped this pic as an area of the building burned.

A fire erupted Monday just after 7 AM ET and obviously NYC fire crews rushed to the scene. Especially because of the building owner, law enforcement had a large and quick reaction.

Trump tower on fire! pic.twitter.com/lUnpkc219J — Susan D. Ball (@SusanSball4) January 8, 2018

The fire started on the roof and we're told it was some kind of electrical malfunction. There were no evacuations and no injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Trump and his family were not home at the time the blaze broke out.