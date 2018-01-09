Bam Margera Plans to Head to Rehab Friday After TV Commitments

Bam Margera Will Check Into Rehab After TV Commitments

Bam Margera's going to knock out a couple entertainment gigs in L.A., and then start trying to get a handle on his life ... TMZ has learned.

Bam's mom, April Margera, tells us ... the plan is for him to head to a California rehab facility Friday, after he fulfills the commitment he made to shoot a TV show on Wednesday and Thursday.

April says she and Bam's father researched rehab centers to help their son pick the right one. Bam's wife, Nicole﻿, is also lending a hand, but we're told Johnny Schillereff -- Bam's pal and CEO of Element Skateboards -- has taken the reins in getting him help.

We're told "Dr. Phil" reached out to Margera Monday after we broke the news friends and fam were trying to get Bam help, but he turned it down.

Bam's mom tells us there's no timetable for his rehab stint -- they'll just see how he responds.

After his DUI arrest, we're told the first thing Bam said was he wants to be there for his wife and their newborn son, Phoenix.