President Donald Trump Says He'd Beat Oprah in 2020 if She Challenged Him

Donald Trump says he's not worried about Oprah running for President in 2020, because if she does he'd kick her butt.

Trump reacted Tuesday to a groundswell of interest in a Winfrey candidacy, saying he doesn't think she'll pull the trigger and run, but if she does he'd beat her.

Trump's comments follow a morning where Oprah's best friend, Gayle King, continued to fuel the rumors by saying O is "intrigued" by the prospect of becoming a candidate. Up to now King and Oprah herself have always nixed talk of a Presidential run.