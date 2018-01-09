Dr. Dre Hints 'Detox' Ain't Dead ... Working On New Songs

DETOX, BABY!!!!!!!
Dr. Dre has suggested that his long-awaited, dead, then not dead, then dead again album "Detox" might actually be released after all ... and it all went down at a Golden State Warriors practice.
Dre and Jimmy Iovine were watching Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at a Warriors workout on Tuesday when ESPN's Chris Haynes brilliantly asked him if Detox was permanently shelved.
Dre's response -- "I'm working on a couple songs right now. We'll see."
BOOM!!!
Dre has been working on Detox since 2002 -- but seemingly closed the door on the idea in the HBO series, "The Defiant Ones" ... saying he's moved on.
"I never had any connection with [Detox], it didn't work."
He added, "I'm never gonna do that again."
Never say never ...
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine attending today’s Warriors practice. pic.twitter.com/D2tlpVJieN— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 9, 2018