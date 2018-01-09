Dr. Dre Hints 'Detox' Ain't Dead ... Working On New Songs

Dr. Dre Hints 'Detox' Ain't Dead, Working On New Songs

Breaking News

DETOX, BABY!!!!!!!

Dr. Dre has suggested that his long-awaited, dead, then not dead, then dead again album "Detox" might actually be released after all ... and it all went down at a Golden State Warriors practice.

Dre and Jimmy Iovine were watching Steph Curry and Kevin Durant at a Warriors workout on Tuesday when ESPN's Chris Haynes brilliantly asked him if Detox was permanently shelved.

Dre's response -- "I'm working on a couple songs right now. We'll see."

BOOM!!!

Dre has been working on Detox since 2002 -- but seemingly closed the door on the idea in the HBO series, "The Defiant Ones" ... saying he's moved on.

"I never had any connection with [Detox], it didn't work."

He added, "I'm never gonna do that again."

Never say never ...