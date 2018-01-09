LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Make Pro Debuts in Lithuania (LIVE STREAM)

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball 1st Pro Game in Lithuania (Live Stream)

LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are about to tip off for the first time in Lithuania ... and it's all being livestreamed for the Ball fans/haters out there.

You know the story -- 16-year-old Melo and 19-year-old Gelo signed on with pro team Prienu Vytautas last month ... and arrived to an INSANE amount of fanfare.

Now, they finally get to show their skills on the hardwood -- facing off with the "Zalgiris 2" team for the first of 5 exhibitions in the "Big Baller Brand Challenge." Gelo and Melo are both expected to play 20-25 minutes.

The game starts at 10:30 AM PT. Think the Lakers will be watching?

If you're on mobile, click here to view the live stream.