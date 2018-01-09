Usher Herpes Accuser Sues Insurance Company for Releasing Records

Usher Herpes Accuser Insurance Companies Outed My Medical Info

One of the the women who sued Usher for allegedly giving her herpes, is now suing insurance companies ... claiming they outed her medical records.

Laura Helm is going after the insurers because she says her application for insurance ended up in a blog post which revealed her "private sensitive health information." According to the suit, Laura filed her application with an insurance broker -- representing 3 companies -- on July 31, 2017.

In the suit, Laura says the broker took screenshots of her application and gave them to the blog. She's suing the 3 companies ... United Heathcare, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana and Golden Rule Insurance Company -- as well as the blog.

Laura also claims the blog defamed her by saying she committed insurance fraud.

Helm initially sued Usher anonymously in July. The blog posts with her medical info were published in August -- and she only revealed her name in docs subsequently filed in September.

As we first reported, Helm dismissed the lawsuit against Usher.