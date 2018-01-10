Kevin Gates I'm Free Real Deal This Time

Kevin Gates Gets Out of Prison

Kevin Gates walked out of prison Wednesday morning, as scheduled, and no surprise warrants this time around ... TMZ has learned.

Gates served 9 months of a 30-month sentence, and was released from an Illinois state prison on parole. As we first reported, he'll be on mandatory supervision and can't possess any firearms.

The rapper was also released from custody last year in Florida -- after doing time for kicking a woman at one of his concerts -- but was immediately re-arrested for an outstanding warrant in Illinois for a weapons charge.