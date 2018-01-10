Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Had a Kid?!?! ... Could've Fooled Us

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Sizzles in Bikini Shoot Six Months After Giving Birth

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked absolutely incredible during a bikini photo shoot in the Bahamas this week ... this just six months after popping out a baby boy in June.

Goes to show, Jason Statham has a lot to be proud of after Rosie, his longtime girlfriend, gave birth to their first kid last summer ... count her post-birth bod as part of that.

This is the first bikini shoot the former Victoria's Secret Angel has done since giving birth, and it certainly looks like she's been putting in work since then.

The dad bod movement's got a lot of catching up to do. #NewMomBod