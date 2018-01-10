Serena Williams Ass Shakin' in Front of Private Jet

Serena Williams Ass Shakin' and Servin' Aces ... in Front of Private Jet

If you didn't already love N.E.R.D. and Rihanna's song, "Lemon" ... Serena Williams will change your mind in the next minute and 30 seconds.

The tennis superstar turned a Palm Beach International airport runway into her own private dance party for a photo shoot with Vogue ... and we're so, so happy she did.

Not only does the new mommy show she can still twerk like no other, she even serves up some lemons at (probably) over 100 miles per hour.

Just goes to show Serena is BACK ... but it's not like she ever left.