David Otunga Cleared in Domestic Violence Investigation Against Jennifer Hudson

David Otunga No Charges In Jennifer's Domestic Violence Investigation

David Otunga will not be charged for an alleged domestic violence incident with Jennifer Hudson ... TMZ has learned.

Police had been investigating Otunga for domestic battery after a November incident where Jennifer claimed David got angry at her, grabbed their son by the hand and shoved her out of their bedroom. She filed a report with cops in Burr Ridge, IL.

We're told police have now completed their investigation and will not charge David. Case closed.

You'll recall, Jennifer had gotten a temporary restraining order after the alleged incident, which sparked their custody battle over David Jr.