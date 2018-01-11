Mark Wahlberg's Rep Tells 'All the Money in the World' Financiers 'He Doesn't Work for Free'

Mark Wahlberg's Rep told 'All the Money in the World' Financiers He Doesn't Work for Free

Exclusive Details

Mark Wahlberg had producers of "All the Money in the World" "over a barrel" when he demanded $1.5 million to reshoot scenes from the movie last month, and director Ridley Scott is furious he was left in the dark and "hung out to dry" ... this according to multiple sources connected to the production.

Our sources tell us the reshoot -- triggered by the ousting of Kevin Spacey -- went down this way ... Michelle Williams was the first actor approached by a producer -- not Ridley Scott -- and she jumped at the task, saying she'd move mountains to complete the movie. She eventually agreed to do it for pennies ... she got $80 per diem and that's it.

At around the same time, we're told Ridley flew to London to see Mark and convince him to do the reshoot. Mark, we're told, agreed, but there was no discussion of money.

We're told after Wahlberg was on board, producers approached Christopher Plummer and signed him up.

Our sources say after Wahlberg committed, his reps and the 2 main financiers for the movie had discussions, and his reps said Mark "never" works for free and demanded the money, and made it clear he would not reshoot the scenes unless he got what he was after. We're told the financing guys had no choice and agreed to pay.

We're told when Ridley went public and said everyone was working for free, that was based on information he was given. We're told he feels betrayed and angry.

The complicating factor ... Wahlberg and Williams are both repped by William Morris Endeavor. We reached out to the agency for comment -- whether the agency should have given Michelle a heads-up that their other client was making a bundle while she was working for free. We got a "no comment."