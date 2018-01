Michael Rapaport 'Dick-Stain Donald Trump' ... Is a Terrorist

Michael Rapaport is not a fan of Donald Trump, we think, because he calls the Prez "Dick-stain Donald Trump," calls him a terrorist and says we need to make a citizen's arrest ... STAT.

Rapaport's trigger was Trump's comment Thursday, calling Haiti and African countries "shithole countries."

His ire is not limited to the President .... he skewers Donald Jr. and then goes after Melania, saying she's literally in bed with the devil.

You can feel the anger seep from Rapaport's body.